65 climbers hoist Jalur Gemilang atop Mt Kinabalu

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 17): It was a grand finale for 65 climbers who achieved the mission of hoisting the Jalur Gemilang at the peak of Mount Kinabalu, the highest mountain in Malaysia, after receiving the flag from Sabah Governor Tun Juhar Mahirudidin on July 31.

The mission to scale the 4,095-metre mountain, which was held in conjunction with National Month and led by Taman-Taman Sabah (TTS), was completed on Monday, taking almost seven hours.

Kinabalu Parks assistant director Justinus Guntabid said the expedition was flagged off at about 6.50 am and its entourage planted 133 flags along the climbing route, stop huts, platforms, inspection huts, Kinabalu rock steps and at the Panalaban rest area.

“However, only three flags were installed at the top of Mount Kinabalu, namely the Jalur Gemilang, the Sabah flag and the TTS flag for security reasons,” he said when contacted by Bernama Wednesday.

He said the large group of 65 climbers comprising mountain guides, porters, Silk Sanctuary Lodges staff and members of the Sabah Park Staff Cooperative (KOKTAS) was led by Mount Kinabalu Panalaban Sub Station park ranger Julaimin Kamin who is also a member of the Mount Kinabalu Search and Rescue Team (MoSAR).

According to Justinus, the climbers had to endure bitter weather conditions which were biting cold, wind-swept and foggy when they reached the top of the mountain at about 1.50 pm.

Justinus said in the descent, the climbers were also ‘accompanied’ by lashing rain following a sudden downturn in weather.

According to him, the mission to bring the Jalur Gemilang to the top of Mount Kinabalu was carried out after the flag handover ceremony by Tun Juhar to TTS at the launch of the Sabah State National Month on July 31. – Bernama