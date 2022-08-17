Analysts largely neutral on Dayang’s landing craft tank contract from Shell

KUCHING (Aug 17): Analysts are largely neutral on Dayang Enterprise Holdings Bhd’s (Dayang) announcement on a landing craft tank contract from Sarawak Shell Bhd/Sabah Shell Petroleum Company Limited (Shell), given the smallish contract value having minimal impact to the group’s earnings and outlook.

From a filing on Bursa Malaysia, Dayang announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary company DESB Marine Services Sdn Bhd (DESB Marine) has been awarded a contract for the Provision of one unit Landing Craft Tank (LCT) – Dayang Cempaka from Shell.

“Although contract value was not disclosed, based on the job scope, we estimate the value of the contract to be roughly RM4 million in total – somewhat inconsequential to the group’s current total offshore maintenance of RM1.8 billion,” the research arm of Kenanga Investment Bank Bhd (Kenanga Research) said.

Likewise, assuming 20 per cent net margin from the job, Kenanga Research’s back-of-envelope calculations suggested earnings impact of approximately RM0.5 million per year, or less than one per cent of the research arm’s financial year 2022-2023 forecast (FY22- 23F).

“Overall, we are largely neutral on the announcement given the smallish contract value having minimal impact to the group’s earnings and outlook.”

On another note, Kenanga Research highlighted that a quick read-through of Dayang’s 63.7 per cent subsidiary Perdana Petroleum Bhd’s reported second quarter of FY22 (2QFY22) results saw improvement in numbers.

“The quarter managed to see reported net loss which shrunk by 83 per cent year on year (y-o-y) and 47 per cent quarter on quarter (q-o-q) to RM14 million, on the back of improved vessel utilisation of 60 per cent (versus 51 per cent in 2QFY21, and 30 per cent in 1QFY22).

“As such, this gives us some comfort reiterating our view that Dayang should similarly see better quarterly numbers ahead on the back of improved demand for offshore works.

“Dayang is expected to post its upcoming 2QFY22 quarterly results within the month.”

Overall, the research arm liked Dayang for its promising earnings recovery visible in the coming quarters – with it being a good play on the overall recovery of local oil and gas activity levels.