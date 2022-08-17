Boon for construction after Sarawak’s RM100 bln capital injection by 2028

KUCHING (Aug 17): Analysts are greatly encouraged for Sarawak’s construction sector after the Sarawak state government is projecting a capital injection of about RM100 billion by 2028, which is envisioned to elevate the state into a developed economy status.

About RM64 billion will come from the state’s annual budget while the state’s energy development company Sarawak Energy Bhd is expected to pump in about RM40 billion up to 2026.

“We note that this is a conservative estimate by the state government as the state’s budget averages about RM10 billion annually,” observed analysts at MIDF Amanah Investment Bank Bhd (MIDF Research).

“Among other investments would involve “several billion ringgit” from Sumitomo and Samsung for Sarawak’s first hydrogen plant, expected to begin construction this year.”

Touching on the retendering of sick projects, MIDF Research viewed that this would mean more infrastructure works are expected to be rolled out in the state.

“Going by media reports in recent months, we believe that the state government’s current focus is to look into sick projects, meaning those that were delayed or abandoned,” it said.

To note, about 84 sick projects have been identified in Sarawak and among action plans to tackle this are to appoint rescue contractors.

“This could suggest that quite a number of projects would be retendered, a good opportunity for construction players to replenish their order books.”

Meanwhile, tenders for the state-funded Second Trunk Road which spans 225km, are expected to be called this year, with seven work packages. There will be seven more packages next year. The entire project is expected to cost RM5.84 billion.

Another closely watched plan is the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy where the state government has committed RM63 billion for various efforts, with focus on developing basic infrastructure, namely roads and bridges, water and electricity supply, and telecommunication network.

In June, the state government had said that about 7,530km of new roads needed to be built to connect all rural areas while 3,487km of roads must be upgraded or rehabilitated. This itself would translate to strong job flows over the long term.

“Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said that the state government is finalising an aid to assist construction players, which will focus on prices of raw materials.

“While this is not a massive headwind for most of the companies under our coverage, this is a much-welcomed move for the industry in mitigating the downside risks.

“We reiterate our positive recommendation on the construction sector, with the encouraging developments being seen in Sarawak.”