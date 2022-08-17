Chong: Fair allocation for govt, opposition reps in true democracy

KUCHING (Aug 17): In a truly functioning democracy, there should not be any discrimination between the government and the Opposition elected representatives in terms of allocations for their constituencies, said Stampin MP Chong Chieng Jen.

Chong made the remark when he, along with his assistant Michael Kong, inspected the installation of the new Public Announcement (PA) system and LED screen in the main hall of Tadika Dewan Perniagaan Batu 7 yesterday.

“This is a project carried out by the 7th Mile Chamber of Commerce Kuching with the parliamentary constituency allocation for Stampin.”

He said the total cost of the installation was RM100,000 and the allocation was handed out to the 7th Mile Chamber of Commerce Kuching sometime in February 2022.

“Sadly, all these years, the ruling government had used constituency allocation (what the people are rightfully entitled to) as a ransom to cow the people into supporting the government.

“Since Pakatan Harapan signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the federal government, the Opposition members of Parliament were given the same amount of allocation as those government members of Parliament for their constituencies,” he said in a statement.

He expressed his gratitude to the Chamber for their tireless and continuous effort in running the kindergarten and providing services to the community in and around the 7th Mile Bazaar.

Chong said with the installation of the LED and new PA system, the kindergarten will have a more modern and well-equipped hall to carry out its activities with the children.

He explained that the kindergarten is a private establishment founded and funded mainly from the donation of the business community in or around the 7th Mile Bazaar.

“Its main purpose is to serve the community in the area by providing affordable preschool education for the community. It is also worth noting that the children studying in the kindergarten are from all races.

“Thanks to the good effort of the donors and contributors, over the years, the kindergarten has developed into an establishment with more than 30 teachers,” he said.