‘Contact us’, CMSCI urges ready mix-concrete suppliers facing supply issues

KUCHING (Aug 17): Ready mix-concrete suppliers in Sarawak have been asked to contact CMS Cement Industries (CMSCI) on cement supply issues after a group in Sibu claimed that some of them were forced to get their supplies from Bintulu.

“For any queries about cement supply in the state, please contact CMSCI at 082-331111 or email kuching.cement@cmsb.my,” a spokesman of Cahya Mata Sarawak Berhad, which is the parent company of CMSCI, said when contacted.

The company had on Monday published an advertisement in newspapers that announced that it was optimising its operations to support the state’s growth and at the same time, assured customers of uninterrupted supply.

Earlier today, the spokesman of the group of ready mix-concrete suppliers in Sibu disputed the statement in the advertisement that there “is no unannounced change in ex-factory price of cement”.

Ting Teck Kai said from his understanding, effective Sept 1, only 50 percent of the suppliers could get the supplies from the Sibu depot and another 50 percent to get the supplies from Bintulu depot.

“Telling us to go to Bintulu to get our supplies is similar to increasing the prices of cement because we will have to pay an extra RM60 per tonne,” he said.

With extra costs incurred, Ting said this could bring about a chain reaction and the price increase would eventually be borne by end-users.

“They are saying the price of cement remains unchanged but on the other hand, they are making use of us to increase the prices of ready-mix cement. Surely, if we get the supplies at a higher price, the burden will be passed on to the end-users,” he said.

Ting said in the past, CMSCI would supply the cement to a depot in Sibu before it was delivered to a site and if the site is more than 5km away from the depot, some charges will be levied.

“This has been the usual practice for years. Why now suddenly we are told that only 50 percent of the ready-mix concrete suppliers can collect from Sibu depot and another 50 percent go to Bintulu to collect the cement. That is a ridiculous decision.”

Moreover, Ting said it makes no sense to them as to how to separate the 50 percent of the suppliers from the group.

“There are about 15 ready-mix concrete suppliers in Sibu and how are we going to say …you go to Bintulu depot to collect and you go to Sibu depot to collect. There is no basis on that point.”

He said none of them would want to go to the Bintulu depot due to the freight charges, travel time, transportation problems and other logistics factors.

Ting reiterated the call made by his group in a press conference on Tuesday for them to continue to get their supplies from the Sibu depot.

With the economic situation not getting any better, Ting hoped CMSCI would reverse its decision and work to support the growth and development of Sarawak’s infrastructure.