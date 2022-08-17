Cops seized six high-powered bikes in Sibu for illegally modified exhausts

SIBU (Aug 17): The Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Division (BSPT) police here had seized six high-powered motorcycles with illegally modified exhausts during an Op Samseng roadblock on Tuesday.

In a statement from the Sibu police, the motorcycles were seized under Section 64 of the Road Transport Act 1987.

The operation was carried out at Jalan Bujang Suntong and Jalan Awang Ramli Amit from 9.30pm until 1am.

Throughout the operation that night, the police had also issued 12 summonses for various offences such as modified exhaust, no driving license, registration plate number not according to regulations, and not wearing helmets while riding.

The police also advised road users to abide by the traffic rules, and report any suspicious or suspected street gangsterism to the BSPT.