DAP’s founding chairman Dr Chen Man Hin dies

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 17): DAP’s founding chairman and member Dr Chen Man Hin died early this morning in Seremban.

The party’s current chairman, Lim Guan Eng, announced news of the 97-year-old’s demise on his Facebook page today.

“Deeply saddened by the passing of our founding chairman and DAP founding member Dr Chen Man Hin early this morning. On the way to Seremban from Penang to express our heartfelt condolences to his family. Rest in peace,” Lim posted.

Dr Chen was DAP’s chairman from 1966 to 1999. — Malay Mail

