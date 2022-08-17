Fatimah: Ministry to provide support for Bintulu secondary school rape victims

KUCHING (Aug 17): The Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Ministry is ready to help the secondary school girls in Bintulu, who suffered from mental trauma after being raped, with counselling and mental health.

Its Minister Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah said that she will also ensure that the victims will receive justice for the crime committed against them.

“To the identified victims, I will move the departments under my ministry and related parties to extend assistance to them to reduce the trauma faced,” she told a press conference at her office here today.

Similarly, she added, the ministry can help guidance or counselling teachers in how to manage such cases, especially in communication and student monitoring so that their attention towards education is not affected too badly.

Aside from that, Fatimah said the federal government can also set up a policy to make detailed background check on future teachers to ensure that they do not have past criminal records, especially sexual predators, she added.

“I urge the Police both here in Sarawak and West Malaysia, the Immigration Department including the Education Department to step up their efforts to bring the perpetrator to justice and call for a thorough investigation including, but not limited to Section 376 of the Penal Code (statutory rape) and Section 14(a) Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 (AKSTK).”

“My sympathy goes out to the victims of this heinous crime, their families and community. I commend you for being brave in coming forward, although I know it mustn’t have been easy for you to do so.”

She pointed out that teachers are supposed to be a figure of authority, respect and trust, but sadly for these innocent children, it was a case of “harap pagar, pagar makan padi”, they will be psychologically affected perhaps for life.

Therefore, she urged other victims of the same alleged perpetrator, if any, to come forward, as everyone deserves justice. Nobody is above the law, and the crime must not go unpunished.

She added that for this particular case, action has been taken by the Sebauh/Tatau District Education Office and the case has been forwarded to the State Education Department Disciplinary Board of the Management and Professional Group.

Aside from that, the suspect’s salary has been withheld as he had not turned up for work for a period of time, she said.

She said that the police reports were made by two 14-year-olds on July 27 and 29 respectively.

On Wednesday, Bintulu district police chief Supt Batholomew Umpit said that they are searching for a missing teacher to aid in a student rape case in Bintulu.

The teacher who originated from Tumpat Kelantan was wanted, but has gone missing.