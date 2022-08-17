Favourites Sibu Rugby dominate in Brother Albinus Cup

SIBU (Aug 17): Sibu Rugby (SR) gave Baram Rhinos no chance as the heavy favourites stormed to a 26-0 victory to lift the Brother Albinus Cup at Azam Hashim Community Sports Centre in Sibu Jaya last weekend.

The hosts stamped their superiority right from the first whistle. Takun James sprinted for a try as early as the second minute.

Three minutes later, Joseph Wong did the same to give SR a comfortable 14-0 lead at first half.

Baram Rhinos returned after the breather with greater urgency but to little avail.

Second half tries by Faridzuan and Royxon William in the dying minutes sealed the fate of the visitors.

Navy Orca trounced GB13 Skull A 14-0 for third place, Borneo Wanderers beat Sibu Goldies 22-5 to collect the Plate winner, while PMU Penguins overcame GB13 Skull B 12-5 to receive the Bowl.

Meanwhile, Sibu beat Gator Blade to take the women’s title.

In the Boys U18 competition, SMK Sultan Sulaiman from Terengganu, making its debut in the event, defeated SMK Sacred Heart 17-0 in the final.

The Plate winner was SMK Kapit as KV Sibu B won the Bowl. MRSM Mukah beat Vokbet 10-0 to collect the Shield.

Technical director of Sarawak Rugby Michael Ting was pleased with the new rugby venue being “so much better compared to the previous venue”, which he described as too slippery and muddy for players to play to their full capacity.

A total of 23 teams – 12 for men, three for women, and eight for Boys U18 – took part in the sixth edition of the 10-a-side tournament over two days.