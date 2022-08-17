Federation’s youth section to hold blood donation campaign this Sunday

KUCHING (Aug 17): The Federation of Kuching and Samarahan Divisions Chinese Associations Youth Section, Sarawak is holding a blood donation campaign this Sunday, Aug 21 from 9.30am to 2pm at the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) Blood Bank.

According to a press statement, the blood donation campaign is supported by one of the federation’s youth section’s affiliated youth groups Sarawak Lungsi Association Youth Section and Hope Church.

The Malaysia Red Crescent Society Kuching Chapter will be assisting in the blood donation campaign, the statement stated.

“The blood donation campaign is organised in response to the call by SGH for more blood supply to its blood bank as well as to create public awareness on saving life through blood donation,” the statement added.

The public is called to spread the news so that more will turn up for the campaign. All successful donors will bring home with them a token of appreciation.

The organisers would like to thank all sponsors; Syarikat Kion Hoong Cooking Oil Mills Sdn. Bhd, Food Supply (M) Sdn. Bhd, C.H.T.C., Taiwan Siau Jou, Hua Marketing Sdn Bhd, Guan Hung Trading, Pico Food Industry Sdn Bhd, Fairland Hidden Bar, Wide way Food Enterprise Sdn Bhd, Kempas Sentosa Sdn Bhd, Wish Dairies (M) Sdn Bhd, Tian Hak Company Sdn Bhd and Sarawak Flour Mill Sdn Bhd for their generous support of the blood donation campaign.

For enquiries, contact Lee Pin Han (012-8835544), Lee Li Soon (016-8535818) or Lee Chong Tat (014-3387080).