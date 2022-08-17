Following RoS’ approval, Wishesland Sibu seeks financial support for first-year operations

SIBU (Aug 17): Wishesland Sibu is seeking financial support from the public and companies here for its first year of operations.

Founder and president Kevin Yeo said the Registrar of Societies (RoS) approved Wishesland Sibu’s application on Aug 4 and the organisation is now looking for a suitable place to open its centre.

He said the centre would hopefully begin operations in the first half of 2023.

“We received much positive feedback from parents of children with cerebral palsy (CP) and many of them have joined as members of Wishesland Sibu.

“We hope the branch can be set up soon to give treatment to these children,” he said in a statement today.

He said Wishesland Sibu seeks to provide CP children with a reliable and effective treatment experience.

It also aims to provide CP information to new parents and members of the public here.

“Our mission is long term and seeking for continuous improvement in terms of CP children’s fitness, intelligence, and emotions,” he said.

Wishesland also seeks to unite children and adults with CP and their families under one organisation so that they can receive counselling services, rehabilitation, and consolidated treatment.

The organisation also hopes to raise funds and give welfare support and assistance to children and adults with CP, and to protect their interests and rights, besides fostering closer relationships.

“Volunteers and donors who are passionate about helping children with CP are encouraged to contact me on 0111-6077357 so that we can work together to heal our children,” he added.