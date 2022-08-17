GRS still prefers negotiation for seats – Masidi

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 17): Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) still prefers to negotiate for seats and believes that the seats will be distributed fairly.

Its secretary-general, Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun, said that they are still in the process of negotiation.

“Anyone can say that they want 14 (parliamentary seats), but at the end of the day, it will be on a fair basis,” he said to reporters after launching an anti-corruption forum for SMEs at Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC) here on Wednesday.

Masidi was replying to a question on Umno wanting to defend all its traditional seats in Sabah which includes Ranau that it lost in the last election to Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR).

He added that GRS agreed with STAR president Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Jeffrey Kitingan who said that while they preferred to negotiate, they are prepared for ‘free for all’.

“We prefer to negotiate because we want Sabahans to win in the end, for the first time in politics where the people of Sabah are united. Our issue is not Bersatu against Umno or STAR with the others. Our issue is how far we can set aside unimportant matters for the wellbeing of Sabah on the whole.

“I think we need to get more from the Federal government and the only way for us to do this is for all Sabahans to unite. Forget about your party affiliation. For once, impress upon KL that we are united. It is no use having many seats but you lose all or a few. Otherwise, we will become forever disintegrated Sabahans. I don’t think that this is what the new breed of Sabahans like,” he said.