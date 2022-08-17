Homes of 263 poor families in Batu Kawah repaired since 2018

KUCHING (Aug 17): Batu Kawah assemblyman Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian has helped a total of 263 poor families in his constituency to have their houses repaired since 2018, his service centre said in a statement.

According to the statement, this involved a total cost of more than RM3.5 million.

It explained the assistance is provided by the Sarawak government under the ‘Membaik Pulih Rumah’ scheme, which is open to all races.

Only those registered under the Welfare Department and categorised as poor are eligible to apply for this scheme, whereby every approved house repair cost is capped at RM15,000.

“In the first eight months of this year, a total of 29 repair projects have been completed with the cost of RM431,608. This assistance programme is still ongoing,” said the service centre.

Besides repairing houses for the poor, the programme also helps to rebuild houses for disaster victims.

It also said Dr Sim, who is a Deputy Premier, recently visited several houses that are under repair under this scheme. He was joined by Sarawak United Peoples’ Party (SUPP) Batu Kawah branch chairman Lim Ah Ted.