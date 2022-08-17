Lorry tanker carrying RON95, diesel catches fire in Miri

MIRI (Aug 17): A lorry tanker transporting petrol and diesel caught fire at Miri-Bintulu coastal road, near an oil palm plantation in Suai on Monday evening.

Miri Fire and Rescue Department acting chief Ahmad Nizam Sapaiee said nine firefighters from the Batu Niah station led by senior fire officer II Luang Ganggang were deployed to the scene located 51km away after receiving a call at 5.50pm.

“Upon arrival, the operation commander reported that a tanker lorry transporting 16,000 litres of RON95 petrol and 12,000 litres of diesel from Bintulu to Miri had caught fire, involving all four tyres on its rear left side,” he said in a statement received yesterday.

The team managed to bring the fire under control at 6.50pm and fully extinguished it at 6.55pm.

The driver did not suffer any injuries in the incident.