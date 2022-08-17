Petra Jaya man fined RM2,300 for striking ex-girlfriend over breakup

KUCHING (Aug 17): A man was fined RM2,300 in default three months’ jail by the Magistrates’ Court here yesterday for striking his ex-girlfriend with a motorcycle helmet after she ended their relationship.

Mohammad Kamarudeen Kep, 27, from Kampung Tupong Ulu pleaded guilty before Magistrate Syarifah Fatimah Azura Wan Ali to a charge of voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means, framed under Section 324 of the Penal Code.

The Section provides for a jail term which may extend to 10 years, or with fine, or with whipping, or any two such punishments, upon conviction.

He committed the offence at a rented room of a shop house in Jalan Matang, Kubah Ria here at around 1.30pm on Aug 11, 2022.

Based on the facts of the case, the victim, 24, had ended her relationship with the accused and began removing her belongings from the room when he struck her on the head with a helmet, causing her to suffer an injury.

Fearing for her safety, she lodged a police report which led to Mohammad Kamarudeen’s arrest the following day at an eatery area in Jalan Gersik, Petra Jaya.

Insp Mohd Adzmei Ahmad prosecuted, while the accused was unrepresented.