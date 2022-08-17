Minister: New building for conventions, exhibitions to be built next to BCCK

KUCHING (Aug 17): Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said the new building for conventions and exhibitions will be built next to the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK).

Speaking to reporters here today, he said the state government is looking at building the new convention centre in the space of 24 months, once the plan is approved by the state government.

“The plan is to have a second BCCK, that is what I know and it will be much bigger than the BCCK. More details and final plan of the new convention centre will be revealed after it has been approved by the state government,” he added.

Once completed, Abdul Karim said the new convention centre will be bigger than BCCK and thus, will be able to attract large scale events to be held in Sarawak.

“The state government has plans to host bigger events (in the future) and is also feeling confident in hosting them in Sarawak too,” he added.

Abdul Karim said with BCCK, Sarawak can only host around 1,000 people (delegates). Therefore, he said the state government felt that it is high time for Sarawak to have a bigger convention centre.

Apart from the new centre here in Kuching, Abdul Karim said another convention centre will be built in Miri.

However, he said the site for the building has not been identified yet.

On Monday (Aug 15), the Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg has revealed that a new building for conventions and exhibitions will be built here.

“We have decided to extend our convention centre with another building that will allow not only conventions, but also exhibitions. It (will be) the right place for exhibitions in Kuching.

“We hope it will be completed by the year 2024 because we are going to have a major convention on hydrogen here,” he said.

Abang Johari also said the state government wants to build another convention centre in Miri, adding that a lot is being invested into the services sector.