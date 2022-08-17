Missing boy’s caregiver jailed 5 months for drug abuse

KUCHING (Aug 17): A Magistrates’ Court here today sentenced the caregiver of the missing boy, Eric Chang Wei Jie, 4, to five months’ jail for drug abuse.

Magistrate Syarifah Fatimah Azura Wan Ali convicted Wendy Chai Xue Zhen, 37, on her own guilty plea to a charge under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

The section, punishable under Section 15(1) of the same Act, provides for a fine of up to RM5,000 or a jail term of up to two years, upon conviction.

She was charged with abusing methamphetamine and amphetamine here on March 10, this year.

In a separate courtroom, Chai’s husband, Ling Kok Liang, 51, was fined RM3,000 in default three months’ jail after he pleaded guilty to the same offence before Magistrate Zubaidah Sharkawi.

He was charged with abusing methamphetamine and amphetamine at around 1pm on the same day and location as his wife.

Both accused, who were unrepresented by a counsel, were also ordered to undergo police supervision for two years.

Insp Mohd Adzmei and Insp Nur Syafiqa Nyaie Ilin prosecuted.

On March 31, Chai and her husband were charged before Magistrate Zaiton Anuar under Section 302 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 34 of the same Code, which provide for the death penalty, upon conviction.

They were charged with the murder of Eric which allegedly happened between 5pm on March 4 and 9.15am on March 7 at a house in Taman Riverview, Jalan Daya, Bintawa.

Eric was reported missing by his mother on March 7 after she failed to find him since 9am that day.

The search operation for the child in the Muara Tebas area, which started on March 13, was called off on March 19.