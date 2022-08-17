No reason why Baram can’t get more federal funds for health facilities, says state PKR chief

MIRI (Aug 17): Putrajaya has no excuse not to allocate more funds to improve dilapidated health facilities in Baram when the area has been represented by members of Parliament from the ruling coalition since 1995, said state PKR chief Roland Engan.

Roland, in a press statement today, said the issue of dilapidated schools and clinics have been the talk of the Baram people for many years.

“These issues should have been tackled immediately as the welfare of rural children and patients and even tourists should not be ignored repeatedly,” the PKR Baram branch chief added.

Roland said the people of Sarawak should enjoy the fruits of independence and the wealth of this country should be shared regardless of whether the people live in rural or urban areas.

Roland applauded the call made by both Mulu and Telang Usan assemblyman, who had called for the urgent need for more allocation by federal government to improve the dilapidated health facilities in Baram.