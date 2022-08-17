Police urged to update public on teacher who allegedly raped students

KUCHING (Aug 17): The police are urged to keep the public updated on the progress of their efforts to track down and arrest the teacher who allegedly raped several secondary school girls in Bintulu.

Democratic Action Party Socialist Youth (Dapsy) chief Dr Kelvin Yii who is also Bandar Kuching MP said the matter is of public interest and the suspect must be tracked down and arrested as soon as possible to ensure justice for the victims and their families.

“Since Sarawak has immigration autonomy, I am sure the Immigration Department has records on when he left Sarawak and where he was heading to.

“On top of that, the police can check his bank transactions to determine his whereabouts or get a court order to freeze his accounts to flush him out faster,” he said.

Yii added that it was a serious issue and that it is unfortunate that such incidents should occur in schools, which are supposed to be safe places for children to learn rather than be taken advantage of by predators.

“If this drags on, it will give the wrong impression, and it will be perceived as delayed justice for the victims and their families.

“It may also affect parents’ confidence in sending their children to schools if they feel they are not fully protected,” he said.