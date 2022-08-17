Researcher who shot viral Santubong whale shark video was excited, terrified

KUCHING (Aug 17): The research officer who shot a viral video of a whale shark being freed from a fishing net in Santubong has described the encounter as exciting yet terrifying.

Mohammad Hafiz Hassan from the Fisheries Research Institute (FRI) Bintawa told The Borneo Post the incident took place on Aug 10 at around 6.45pm, while a team was conducting a Tuna Fish Site Identification (FSI) study around 50 nautical miles from Santubong.

“This was actually my first time seeing a whale shark in person and it was also my first time seeing a creature of this size getting caught in the FSI nets in Sarawak,” he said via WhatsApp today.

“It goes without saying that I was both excited yet terrified, however the moment the ship skipper spotted the whale shark being dragged along in the net, two of the ship crew members proceeded to grab a knife and dived down to the sea to free the creature from the net.”

Hafiz said it took around half an hour for the two crewmen to free the gentle giant, which was approximately 10 metres in length.

They did not encounter the whale shark again during the expedition.

He added whale sharks are commonly found in tropical waters but do not usually surface.

In the viral video first posted on Aug 12, two crew members can be seen working to cut the net that had ensnared the whale shark.

One is also seen climbing on its back to guide it through the cut net and finally to freedom.

According to the World Wildlife Fund, whale sharks (Rhincodon typus) are the largest shark and largest of any fishes alive today.

They feed on plankton and travel large distances to find enough food to sustain their huge size as well as to reproduce.

They can grow as large as 20 metres.

The whale shark was officially classified as an endangered species in 2003 under Appendix II of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES).

The whale shark’s dwindling numbers is due to illegal commercial hunts for its liver, skin, and oil.