Sabah not ready to drop work pass terms – Masidi

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 17): West Malaysians need to understand the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63), said

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun.

He said that West Malaysians who are working in Sabah can apply for work pass, and others (unemployed) can leave the state every three months and re-enter again.

Masidi explained that this is part of the terms in MA63 and is also applied in Sarawak.

“We are not ready to drop the terms. There are reasons for this because at that time, we wanted to look after the welfare of our people so that if there are opportunities for jobs or business, they will be given the first priority,” said Masidi when commenting on an enquiry by Senator Razali Idris why West Malaysians required passes to enter Sabah and Sarawak, while the people from Sabah and Sarawak could enter West Malaysia easily.

Razali asked in parliament if the government has any intention to abolish the requirement.

Masidi also said that if the issue was brought to the cabinet, he felt that the conditions should be strengthened further.