Sarawak-Hiroshima friendship garden opens doors to visitors today

KUCHING (Aug 17): The Sarawak-Hiroshima Friendship Garden at Sama Jaya Nature Reserve will open its door to visitors starting today.

According to Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC), the friendship garden symbolises the close relationship between the state government and Hiroshima prefecture, Japan in the field of forest conservation.

The garden was jointly constructed by landscape designers from Hiroshima Landscape Architecture Association and Forest Department Sarawak in 1997 based on the theme ‘A Beautiful and Dynamic Sarawak’.

The garden is complete with a Japanese-like teahouse assembled on site by the Japanese architects and equipped with accessories that were prefabricated in Japan.

The custodian of national parks and wildlife in Sarawak encourages members of the public to visit the friendship garden.