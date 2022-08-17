Sarawak Research and Development Council exploring collaborations with American institute

KUCHING (Aug 17): The Sarawak Research and Development Council (SRDC) is exploring potential collaborations with the United States’ National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID).

An SRDC press release said this was discussed following a visit by officials from NIAID and the US Embassy in Malaysia yesterday (Aug 16).

It said NIAID is one of the institutes and centres which make up the National Institutes of Health (NIH) under the United States’ Department of Health and Human Services.

Apart from wanting to establish collaboration with the SRDC to further develop its programme, they also discussed funding opportunities from NIH as well as training and collaborative research opportunities between SRDC and NIAID

The NIAID delegation was by Dr Aaron Neal, who is its clinical research specialist and NIAID NIH country lead for Indonesia.

The entourage also included US Embassy economic officer Katherine Jernigan and economic assistant Wesha Ooi.

On hand to receive the visitors were SRDC general manager Dr Peter Morin Nissom, deputy general manager Dr Ivan Yap Kok Seng, Sarawak General Hospital Clinical Research Centre head Dr Alan Fong, and other council members.

The visitors were briefed on SRDC’s roles and functions by Peter as well as on the setting up of the Sarawak Infectious Disease Centre (SIDC) by Dr Yap.