Sarikei’s Yu savours first major win of long snooker career

SIBU (Aug 17): Seasoned campaigner Yu Hung Kai finally clinched his first major title after edging favorite Mark Yeo 3-1 (52-46, 71-45, 35-69, 52-29) in the 10th edition of Swan City Snooker Championships last weekend.

The 50-year-old businessman from Sarikei was in his element as he overcame Yeo who was also eyeing the title after several near misses in the past few editions.

“It’s the first major title I collected in many years and this will spur me to work harder to improve my sharpness as I aim for higher ground,” Yu said when contacted.

He is also the first player from Sarikei to lift the title since the inception of the tournament six years ago.

His best result in a major was second position in the 2019 Sarawak Closed Snooker Championship in Kuching. In the last edition of the Swan City Championships, he lost to Ng Hong Man in the final.

“When Yeo beat Ng in the semi-final, I knew that I could have a bright chance to lift the title as I had defeated Yeo several times in our previous encounters and I am also familiar with his playing style and tactics. Playing against Ng will be a tougher match for me,” the champion admitted.

In the final showdown, both players opted for caution and only attacked with clear cut chances.

Yeo fired the first salvo in the first game and it was point for point before Yu edged ahead to lead 20-17.

Both players displayed moments of brilliance in potting the balls but it was Yeo who took a point lead at 46-45, with the last black ball remaining.

Yu capitalised on his chance when he somehow managed to pocket the black ball, which sat at a difficult angle, to take the game at 52-46.

Nailing the first point gave Yu confidence and he took the second frame with ease at 71-45.

Yeo, however, returned for the third frame somewhat rejuvenated and surged into an early lead at 14-10, 20-14, 30-14 before widening the gap to take the frame at 69-35.

In the fourth frame, Yeo went on an attacking mode but it backfired. He committed unnecessary fouls as Yu piled up the points to wrap up the frame and the match.

Despite his defeat, Yeo remained cheerful and congratulated the winner for his “consistency and good play”.

Yu collected RM800 as champion, Yeo received RM400 as runner-up, while the two semi-finalists Ng and Jee Chau Hui pocketed RM200 each. Ng collected an extra RM200 for achieving the highest break of 64 points.

A total of 32 cueists, including four from Sarikei, took part in the week-long tournament organised by Swan City Recreational Club Sibu (SCRCS ) at the Executive 3 Snooker Centre.