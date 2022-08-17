State planning astronomy centre for Pantai Damai area, says Abg Jo

KUCHING (Aug 17): The Sarawak government is planning to establish an astronomy centre in the Pantai Damai area in future, said Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

The Premier of Sarawak said the state government is working with the Sarawak Mufti Department to develop such centres including the centre in Miri to promote the study of astronomy as it is a very important element in the digital world.

“We already have an astronomy centre in Miri that was completed (in July last year) and another one in Bintulu that is still being implemented.

“God willing, if Sarawak’s economy increases, we will have an astronomy centre in the Pantai Damai area that we will develop,” he said when closing the national-level Liqa’ Mahabbah (sports meet) between Mufti Departments here last night (Aug 16).

According to him, the astronomy centre will be an attraction for youths to study space science.

He stressed Sarawak would continue to promote to science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) among the younger generation to increase the state’s competitiveness.

“So far, our young generation has made strides in mastering knowledge in STEM and I believe we can begin to transform the way we manage our economy,” he said.

Abang Johari said while Sarawak strives to develop a digital economy, knowledge gained from Islamic scholars continues to be the guide for him and other leaders in administering the state.

According to him, he and other state leaders also refer to the Mufti Department for guidance when implementing something new for the state.

Among those present at the event were Abang Johari’s wife Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tun Tuanku Bujang; State Legislative Assembly Speaker Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohamad Asfia Awang Nassar; Sarawak Mufti Datu Kipli Yassin; and Islamic Council of Sarawak president Datu Misnu Taha.

A total of 14 Mufti Departments throughout Malaysia participated in the tournament and competed in 11 events including indoor sports.

The Mufti Department of Sarawak took the overall title, while the Mufti Department of Selangor came in second, and the Mufti Department of Negeri Sembilan was third.