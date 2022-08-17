S’wak seeks more federal funds to build industrial estates

KUCHING (Aug 17): Sarawak is requesting for more allocations from the federal government to build industrial estates in the state, according to a statement from Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan’s office today.

The statement said this was discussed during a courtesy call by federal Ministry of International Trade and Industry secretary-general Datuk Lokman Hakim Ali on Awang Tengah.

The meeting which took place at Awang Tengah’s office here on Tuesday lasted more than one hour.

Awang Tengah, who is state International Trade and Investment Minister, also discussed with the visiting delegation on plans to increase investments in Sarawak.

Also present at the meeting were International Trade and Investment Ministry permanent secretary Dzolkarnain Masron and advisor Datuk Mohd Naroden Majais, and Ministry of Natural Resources and Urban Development permanent secretary Datu Zaidi Mahdi.