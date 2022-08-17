UMS to hold theater performance with Malaysia Day concept

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 17): Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) will be holding a large-scale theater performance with the Malaysia Day concept.

The performance will focus on the history behind the formation of Malaysia from the perspective of Sabah’s local figures.

UMS Academy of Creative Arts and Technology’s Head of Creative Arts Programme, Dr Sharip Zainal Sagkif Shek said that the performance is expected to be held in September or October, this year.

“The proposed theater performance was the brainchild of UMS Board of Directors chairman Datuk Seri Panglima Abduyl Rahman Dahlan following a discussion with some of the university’s top management staff and lecturers from the academy,” he said.

“The performance will highlight important side stories that are not generally known such as the contribution and involvement of Sabah figures like Tun Datu Mustapha Datu Harun, Tun Fuad Stephens, G.S. Sundang, Peter Chin and several other figures,” he said in a statement.

He also said that the performance will be managed entirely by lecturers and students from the academy and shall involve several local artists.

“This gives a new dimension to the Hari Malaysia celebration concept which hopes to inculcate unity and love for the nation in the context of Sabah’s diverse race and ethnicity,” he said.

The relevant historical materials for the script were prepared by lecturer and researcher from the Social Science and Humanity Faculty, Professor Dr Bilcher Bala.

The semi-musical theatre performance will involve 80 staff including actors, dancers, musicians, singers and backstage crew.