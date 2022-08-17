Voon calls for See’s immediate resignation as Batu Lintang rep

KUCHING (Aug 17): Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) president Voon Lee Shan has called on See Chee How to immediately resign as Batu Lintang assemblyman following the latter’s resignation from Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB).

According to Voon, this is because See won the seat due to the support for PSB.

“I went around Batu Lintang to find out the reaction of voters concerning YB See Chee How leaving PSB. Many whom I met said they voted for the party, not for YB See Chee How as a person.

“They have had enough of him and (therefore,) he should be gentleman enough to resign from his Batu Lintang seat,” Voon said in a press statement today.

He also claimed that Batu Lintang voters he met regarded See’s reason for leaving PSB — to stay away from party politics — as very flimsy excuse and unacceptable.

“By being an independent, how could he be able to serve the constituency well?” questioned Voon, who represented the constituency for one term while still a member of the Democratic Action Party (DAP).

Voon further claimed the people are fed up with politicians who leave their party or hop to another party after being elected.

“It was for that reason the turnout for voting during the last state election was very low. The public has lost interest and felt betrayed in the democratic system of the country,” he claimed.

Voon added this was the reason that the Anti-Party Hopping Bill was passed in Parliament.

“By hopping out or resigning from the party, is YB See Chee How encouraging party hopping?” he asked.

Voon also opined that See should display leadership by honouring the undertaking he is said to have given to PSB for the state election last year.

“By resigning, See Chee How should compensate PSB for having won on PSB’s ticket,” he said.

Following the announcement of See’s resignation from PSB by DUN Speaker Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohd Asfia Awang Nassar on Aug 14, PSB president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh had said See made commitments to the party in writing before being selected as the PSB candidate for Batu Lintang in the Dec 18 state polls.

According to Wong, See is fully aware of the commitments, both oral and written, prior to him being announced the party’s candidate.

In the undertaking, Wong said if See leaves PSB after winning the Batu Lintang seat, he has to quit as the assemblyman and compensate the party.