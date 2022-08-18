281 Covid-19 cases in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 18): Sabah recorded 281 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, mostly under Categories 1 and 2.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said there was only one patient in Category 3.

“A total of 3,088 samples were tested in the past 24 hours and the positivity rate is 10.04 per cent.

“Today’s lower number of test samples helped to reduce daily infections to 281 compared to 318 from 3,291 samples on Wednesday,” he said.

Overall, 16 districts recorded decreasing cases, while four districts recorded increasing numbers.

The capital city again recorded triple-digit infections with 105 cases (+20).

Six other districts recorded double-digit infections led by Sandakan with 36 cases (-2), Penampang 26 cases (+3), Tawau 25 cases (-6), Tuaran 20 cases (-3), Putatan 15 cases ( -7) and Display 12 cases (-3).

Beaufort, Beluran, Kalabakan, Kudat, Kunak, Telupid and Tongod districts did not record any new cases.