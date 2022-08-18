3 STPM high achievers from Limbang to receive Yayasan Sarawak scholarships

KUCHING (Aug 18): Three students from Limbang who passed the 2021 STPM exams with flying colours will receive Yayasan Sarawak scholarships.

Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg disclosed this when launching the 51st state-level Teachers Day celebration in Limbang today.

“There are two students from SMK Kubong and one from SMK Merapok who have scored excellent results in their STPM exams… we will give the Yayasan Sarawak scholarship to these students to celebrate this Teachers Day in Limbang today,” he said.

Noting that 2021 STPM results in Sarawak showed an overall improvement despite a challenging year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Abang Johari thus congratulated teachers for producing high achieving students.

He also said that he was sure that the parents are very thankful to the teachers who guided these students.

Among those present during the event were Minister for Education, Innovation and Talent Development Datuk Roland Sagah Wee Inn, Sarawak Education director Datu Dr Azhar Ahmad, Limbang MP Datuk Hasbi Habibollah, Bukit Kota assemblyman Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Ismail and Batu Danau assemblyman Paulus Palu Gumbang.