95 Sarawakian candidates score CGPA of 4.00 in STPM 2021

MIRI (Aug 18): Sarawak recorded a slight improvement in last year’s Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia (STPM) exam with 95 candidates scoring perfect 4.0 Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA).

State Education director Datu Dr Azhar Ahmad said this was an increase of 0.09 per cent when compared to only 89 candidates obtaining similar results in the 2020 STPM exam.

“In addition, a total of 1,924 candidates or 34.23 per cent scored a CGPA of 3.0 and above,” he said when announcing the state’s STPM 2021 result at SMK Kubong in Limbang today.

He added that the overall CGPA for Sarawak last year was 2.71, an increase of 0.06 per cent compared to CGPA of only 2.65 in STPM 2020.

In fact, he said, last years’ CGPA is one of the two best CGPAs in the nine years since the STPM modular system was introduced.

“For STPM 2021, Bryan Lim Kien Seng of SMK Sacred Heart Sibu has been picked as the best STPM candidate.

“A special needs student Nur Hamizah Mohd Fuzi of SMK Bako also recorded an outstanding result with a CGPA of 3.42,” he said.

Azhar said a total of 5,769 candidates registered for the STPM exam last year, an increase of one candidate compared to 5,768 candidates in the 2020 STPM.

“Of the 5,769 candidates, 5,745 (99.58 per cent) were school candidates while the remaining 24 (0.42 per cent) were private candidates,” he said.

He added that in total, 5,532 school candidates or 98.42 per cent successfully obtained the STPM certificate in 2021 compared to 5,454 candidates (98.23 per cent) in 2020.

Of the 5,532 school candidates, 31 (0.55 per cent) passed all five subjects, 3,968 (70.59 per cent) passed four subjects, 870 (15.48 per cent) passed three subjects and 411 (7.31 per cent) passed two subjects.

Meanwhile, a total of 252 candidates (4.48 per cent) passed at least one subject.

Azhar also revealed that 10 schools in Sarawak achieved excellent STPM results with a CGPA of over 3.00.

These schools are SMK Bako Kuching, SMK Sacred Heart Sibu, SMK Batu Lintang Kuching, SMK Merbau Miri, SMK Sungai Merah Sibu, SMK Green Road Kuching, SMK Kampung Nangka Sibu, SMK Saribas Betong, SMK Tung Hua Sibu and SMK Asajaya Samarahan.