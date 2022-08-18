98.6 pct of STPM candidates in Sabah obtain full pass

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 18): A total of 7,109 or 98.6 per cent out of the 7,210 students who sat for the Sijil Tinggi Pelajaran Malaysia (STPM) examination last year obtained a full pass.

At the same time, 425 candidates obtained 5P, 4,763 with 4P, 1,126 with 3P, 519 with 2P and 276 with 1P.

State Education Department director Tah Nia Jaman said although the Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) for Sabah in 2021 is lower compared to the previous year, it is not significant as the difference is only 0.01 point.

In 2021, Sabah’s STPM CGPA was 2.70 while in 2020 it was 2.71.

“A total of 98 government schools in urban areas have a pass rate of 98.45 per cent while 84 schools in rural areas achieved a pass rate of 97.40 per cent.

“This shows that the difference in passing between urban and rural areas is very small which is 1.05 per cent.

“Overall, of the 21 subjects offered in the 2021 STPM, one subject has recorded a 100 percent full pass percentage, namely Literature in English, which is grade C and above,” Tah Nia said in a statement on Thursday.

She also said that 58 schools achieved 100 per cent pass in 2021.

In term of individual achievements, 60 candidates in 2021 obtained a 4.00 CGPA.