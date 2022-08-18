Abang Johari presents Loyal Service awards to 160 recipients in Limbang

MIRI (Aug 18): Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) director Ahmad Denney Ahmad Fauzi led the list of 160 civil servants in Limbang who received Loyal Service awards from the Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg today.

Ahmad Denney, who was previously Limbang Resident before being promoted to his current position, has been with the civil service for 32 years.

Other recipients from 11 federal and state government departments and agencies in Limbang included Limbang District Officer Superi Awang Said (29 years) and Lawas District Officer Ladin Atok (26 years).

Among the longest serving recipients were Aslan Awang Abdullah from the Land and Survey Department (40 years), Alias Latif from the Sarawak Rural Water Supply Department (39 years), and Peter Vyner Lawan from the Royal Malaysian Custom Department (39 years).

Loyal Service medals are awarded to civil servants, both state and federal, with records of quality, excellence, integrity throughout their service.

Among those present at the award presentation today were State Secretary Dato Sri Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuk, federal Deputy Minister of Rural Development Datuk Hasbi Habibollah, Deputy Minister for Modernisation of Agriculture and Regional Development Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Ismail, and Batu Danau assemblyman Paulus Palu Gumbang.