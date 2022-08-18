Aspirasi, PBDSB deny applying to join BN

KUCHING (Aug 18): Two Sarawak local parties have denied being among six parties that have applied to join Barisan Nasional (BN).

Sarawak People’s Aspiration Party (Aspirasi) president Lina Soo said the party was definitely not interested in joining BN.

“It never occurs to Aspirasi to join BN,” she said when contacted yesterday.

Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak (PBDS) Baru president Bobby William also said the party would not be with BN although its predecessor was once with the alliance.

“No, not PBDS among parties applying to join BN,” he said.

It was reported on Monday that BN is considering the application of at least six parties interested to join the coalition.

BN secretary-general Datuk Seri Zambry Abd Kadir had said the applications of the parties were being considered by the coalition’s secretariat and the outcome would be announced ‘in due time’.

Zambry however refused to name the parties.

MIC president Tan Sri SA Vigneswaran said there were six parties which had applied to join BN but he also refused to identify them when pressed further.

Newly-formed Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM) had publicly made known its intention to join BN.

PBM president is Sarawakian Larry Sng, who is Julau MP.

On June 9, it was announced that Minister of Plantation Industries and Commodities Datuk Zuraida Kamaraddin has been appointed as PBM president-designate.

BN consists of four component parties, namely Umno, MCA, MIC and Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah.