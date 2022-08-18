Bau man’s body found in rental room of Batu Kawa shophouse

KUCHING (Aug 18): The body of a 37-year-old man was found in a rental room on the third floor of a shophouse in Batu Kawa around 6.30pm yesterday.

Padawan police chief Supt Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad identified the deceased as Mohd Herry Abdullah from Kampung Sudoh Singai, Bau.

“He was last seen to entering the premises around 10pm on Aug 13 based on the CCTV footage that was installed in the rental premises,” said Abang Zainal.

Based on the body’s state of decomposition, it is believed that Mohd Herry died on Sunday.

The body was discovered by a female tenant, who smelled something foul coming from the rental room.

Upon checking the room, she discovered the deceased was lying face down.

Police investigations at the scene did not discover any evidence of foul play.

Mohd Herry’s body has since been transferred to the Sarawak General Hospital’s forensics department for further action.