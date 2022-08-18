Consul-General: Good ties between Indonesia, S’wak to continue

KUCHING (Aug 18): Indonesia and Sarawak have been on good terms with each other for a very long time and it will continue, especially when the state has made many economic collaborations with Indonesia, says Consul-General of the Republic of Indonesia in Kuching, Raden Sigit Witjaksono.

Noting that Kalimantan and Sarawak as being the closest of neighbours between Indonesia and Malaysia, he hoped that the family and economic ties between the two countries would be further improved.

“We share the same border of more than 2,000km, which is an opportunity for even closer cooperation not only with West Kalimantan (Kalbar) but also with East Kalimantan (Kaltim), where our new capital Nusantara is being built.

“We look forward to maximising the potential sectors especially economics and tourism, which I believe both countries will be able to grow further.

“We know that Sarawak is advancing in the energy sector, this is one of the potentials, we need to build infrastructure facilities with collaboration between Indonesia and Sarawak. We can explore all of these to move forward,” said Raden Sigit when met after officiating at the 77th Indonesia Independence Day celebration at the compound of the consulate here yesterday morning.

He also said the consulate’s main task was not only to protect Indonesian citizens in Sarawak but also to work with Sarawak in advancing economic diplomacy.

“Hopefully, with the help of stakeholders including the media, government, business communities and others, we can work hand-in-hand and move forward for better cooperation between Indonesia and Sarawak, because we live and belong to one family in this island of Borneo,” he said.

The celebration yesterday morning which started at 8.30 involved about 400 Indonesian citizens and staff of the consulate.

In his speech, Raden Sigit said that since the Covid-19 was declining in Sarawak, they were able to celebrate Indonesia’s Independence Day together with Indonesian nationals in and around Kuching.

A series of activities have been held to commemorate the occasion, starting in July. Among them were competitions such as table tennis, chess, bowling, badminton, brisk walking, and culinary bazaar (Indonesian food), which were participated by all consulate staff, Indonesian students and others who live in Kuching.

The highlight of the celebration yesterday was the flag-raising ceremony and commemoration of the proclamation of the Indonesian Independence Day.

The raising of ‘Bendera Merah Putih’ was conducted by 10 Indonesian CLC students in Sarawak, while the proclamation was read by Andre Suharto, an Indonesian citizen also living in Sarawak, and reading the text of 1945 Constitution read by Ari Sarjono another Indonesian citizen residing in Sarawak.

Live-streaming of the celebration was carried out via Facebook and other social media platforms.