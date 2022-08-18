Cops seize diesel worth over RM223,000 in Asajaya, two arrested

KUCHING (Aug 18): Police detained two male suspects and seized over RM223,000 worth of diesel during a raid on a premises at Jalan Kampung Ulu Semera, Asajaya around 2.20pm yesterday (Aug 17).

Kota Samarahan police chief Supt Sudirman Kram said in a statement today the raid involved a General Operations Force team.

“During the raid, several (intermediate bulk) containers filled with diesel, which is a controlled item, were found inside the premises,” he said.

Police also discovered two parked lorries carrying containers filled with diesel at the premises.

The suspects and seized diesel were later handed over to the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs for investigation and further action.