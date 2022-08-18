Dapsy Sarawak: GE15 will not be this year

MIRI (Aug 18): The 15th General Elections (GE15) is unlikely to be called on October 8 as speculated due unresolved political tussle in Umno and the yet to be concluded court cases involving former and current president, said Democratic Action Party (DAP) Socialist Youth (Dapsy) Sarawak chief Peter Hee.

He said the unstable political situation in the largest party of the Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition would make it unlikely for Umno vice-president and Prime Minister Dato Sri Ismail Sabri Yaakob to risk calling for the election unless the issues have been resolved.

“Personally I think this year’s election is unlikely – the political situation is still unstable, and the controversial cases of Najib and Ahmad Zahid have not yet been finalised. So for me, there is no sign of an election this year,” he said.

Hee was referring to former Prime Minister Dato Seri Najib Razak’s appeal in the federal court to overturn his conviction of one count of abuse of power, three counts of money laundering, and three money laundering charges.

Having meted out the sentence of 12 years in jail and a RM210 million fine, then trial judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali however allowed the defence’s bid to stay the execution of the sentence pending disposal of the appeal.

Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi meanwhile is facing 33 charges of receiving bribes amounting to SG$13.56 million from the foreign visa system corruption case when he was Home Minister, extended the contract of Ultra Kirana Sdn Bhd (UKSB) as the operator of the One Channel System (OCS) in China and the Foreign Visa System (VLN) as well as to maintain the contract agreement to supply the VLN integrated system to the same company by the Home Ministry.

Hee said this asked on the Malaysian social media which has been awash with multiple dates for events leading up to the election, where the dissolution of Parliament was given as September 1, the briefing of election officers would allegedly occur from September 11 to 15, Nomination Day for electoral candidates would supposedly take place on September 25, ending with Polling Day on October 8.

Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan today dismissed claims that Malaysia will hold its 15th general election on October 8 as mere speculation, pointing out that the term will only expire in May next year, and only the prime minister can pin the date for parliament to be dissolved.

Ahmad however concurred with his party president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is also BN chairman, hoping that GE15 will be held this year.

Although unconvinced of a snap poll to be held soon, Hee was quick to add that Dapsy is always ready as it has always been preparing for the election, including training camps in every state.

DAP has cultivated many young leaders and fielded them in elections, and this approach will continue in GE15, he said.

“Many DAP candidates were from Dapsy, including the Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen, Mas Gading MP YB Mordi (Bimol) who is also the former Dapsy chief Sarawak, and the current Kuching MP Kevin Yee who is also the newly elected national Dapsy chief,” he said.

He said DAP is also reaching out to the younger group aged 18 to 21, to encourage them to care about politics and to vote.