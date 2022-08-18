Dr Sim denies playing part in See’s resignation from PSB

KUCHING (Aug 17): Deputy Premier and Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) president Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian has denied that he orchestrated See Chee How’s resignation from Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB).

“I am not involved in all this (orchestrating See’s exit from PSB), but I am surprised to hear about it,” he said when asked by reporters after officiating a prize presentation at the Kuching Festival 2022 here tonight.

When asked to speculate on See’s future move in politics or if See wants to join SUPP, Dr Sim declined to comment.

“There is no point for me to speculate,” he said.

The Batu Lintang assemblyman’s resignation from PSB was announced by State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Speaker Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohammad Asfia Awang Nassar on Aug 14, and now serves as an Independent.

Asfia during a press conference said See, in a letter, said he will continue to serve the constituents in Batu Lintang and all Sarawakians as an independent member of DUN.

Asfia said See also pledged to continue faithfully discharging his duties to the best of his ability and that he will preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of Sarawak and the Federation of Malaysia.

Following See’s resignation, Asfia said the opposition bench in DUN now consists of three elected members from PSB and two from Democratic Action Party (DAP) while Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) has 76 seats.