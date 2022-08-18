Enforcement necessary for political funding law to be meaningful, says Richard Wee

KUCHING (Aug 18): The move to enact a law regulating political funding in Malaysia is laudable, said Datuk Richard Wee.

The Sarawak Federation of Chinese Associations president opined it would be good to have legislation that regulates and monitors funding for political activities.

“However, there must be political will to ensure such a law is meaningful. The body or unit must have the power and the teeth to execute and implement the law in order to make any impact or difference,” he told The Borneo Post.

He was commenting on the recent news report that a memorandum on the proposed Political Funding Bill is expected to be presented at the Cabinet meeting next month to enable the Bill to be tabled during the next Parliament sitting in October.

Wee said if the Bill to be presented is wide enough to cover all possible perimeters, then it may have the intended effect and impact.

In a statement, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar said a discussion on matters related to the Bill has been held with the National Centre for Governance, Integrity and Anti-Corruption (GIACC), and Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC).

He said it also involved the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), Registrar of Societies (RoS), Companies Commission of Malaysia, and the Legal Affairs Division (BHEUU) under the Prime Minister’s Department.

Wan Junaidi said among the important policy matters discussed were the establishment of an entity to regulate political funding, authorised contributors, and penalties for offences under this law.