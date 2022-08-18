Fatimah: Call team if you have not received your Kenyalang Gold Card

KUCHING (Aug 18): Applicants of Kenyalang Gold Card (KGC) who have not received their cards are urged to contact the KGC team, as many cards have yet to be collected, especially in Kuching.

Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah urged applicants to contact the office to collect their cards at 017-8040960 or email to teamkgc2020@gmail.com.

She said among factors causing the cards not collected are that addresses given by applicants are no longer in use, making it hard to send the cards to them. Change in phone numbers was another factor.

The cards take at least a month to print.

“We want to overcome this issue because Kuching recorded the highest number of uncollected cards,” she told a press conference at her office here yesterday.

Meanwhile, from Jan 1, 2020 to July 29, 2022, a total of 225,492 people are already carrying the KGC cards, with 383 private and commercial centres registered as KGC strategic partners.

“The figures will increase as the Welfare Department has been tasked to identify and invite companies, private bodies, departments and agencies to be KGC strategic partners.”

One of the benefits of the card is the Bantuan Ikhsan Kematian (BIK) to help with burial expenses should the holder pass away. Each KGC holder is eligible for RM3,000 in BIK aid.

As of March 2020, a total 1,773 applications were approved with aid exceeding RM5.3 million.

From 2021 to July 29, 2022, a total of 7,353 applications were approved and aid given exceeding RM22 million, she said.