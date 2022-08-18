Kuching Festival Fair raises RM65,000 for charity

KUCHING (Aug 18): Stallholders at the Kuching Festival Fair have donated RM65,000 for charity this year.

Festival prize presentation and charity donation handing over ceremony organising chairman councillor Wilfred Mujah Aton said the money will benefit 18 charitable bodies.

During the event officiated at by Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian, six donors who contributed the highest amounts were given special acknowledgement.

“Aaron Tay who owns Stall No. 99 and 100 had given away RM12,888 and he is the biggest donor this year.

“The second biggest donor was Hon Teck Choi, who represents Stall No. 97 and 98 with a donation of RM10,888,” Wilfred said.

Among the charitable bodies that received donations were the Taiwan Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation Malaysia (Kuching), Sarawak Society for the Blind, Sarawak Society for the Deaf, Sarawak Breast Cancer Support Group, Sarawak Cheshire Home, Kuching Autistic Association, The Salvation Army, Kuching Life Care Society, The Society for Kuching Urban Poor (SKUP), and Wishesland.

The Carnation Club of Kuching and Samarahan, The Society for Critically Sick Children, Pertubuhan PDK Sentuhan Kasih Kuching, Pertubuhan Ibu Bapa Kanak-Kanak Keperluan Istimewa Sarawak (Pibakat), Sarawak Children’s Cancer Society, Sarawak Hun Nam Siang T’ng, Kuching Palliative Association, and Sarawak Heart Foundation also received donations during the event.