Kuching Inter-Cultural Mooncake Festival to be held from Sept 1-10

KUCHING (Aug 18): The Kuching Old Market Community Association is organising the 19th Kuching Inter-Cultural Mooncake Festival to be held here from Sept 1 to 10.

The festival, which is returning after a lapse of two years, will be graced by Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Minister Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah on Sept 6 at Carpenter Street and Ewe Hai Street here at 7.30pm.

“The Kuching Inter-Cultural Mooncake Festival is an event which promotes unity and harmony and this is a very important context in Sarawak.

“We need to bring people together to understand and respect the culture of our multi-racial and multi-cultural communities,” she said when welcoming the association and event organising committee members during a courtesy call at her office here yesterday.

The association was led by its chairman Kapitan Lim Chuan Chan, who also serves as the festival’s organising chairman.

Fatimah said the celebration of the Kuching Inter-Cultural Mooncake Festival for more than a decade signified the unrelenting efforts of various organising communities; assistance from government agencies such as Kuching North City Commission (DBKU) as well as the kind support from sponsors and the involvement of local businesses.

She suggested to the organising committee to invite members of the Neighbourhood Watch (KRT) from the Department of National Unity and Integration to participate in activities during the festival.

“We will also get our Social Welfare Department to set up a booth to promote the Kenyalang Gold Card at the event,” she said.

At the courtesy call, Fatimah handed over a Minor Rural Project (MRP) grant of RM5,000 to Kuching Old Market Community Association to assist the organising committee in organising the festival.

Earlier, she also handed over MRP grants to five other organisations amounting to RM32,000.

The recipients were Persatuan Silambam Negeri Sarawak (RM3,000); Sarawak Backbenchers Club (RM20,000); Tetuan Sekolah Rendah dan Menengah Islam Tahfiz Arrazi (RM5,000); Federation of Sarawak Journalists Association (RM2,000); and Persatuan Kebajikan Mahabbah Kuching (RM2,000).

Also present was Kuching Old Market Community Association member Sih Hua Tong.