Late Taiwan pop star Eison Chai studied at SMK Kuching High

KUCHING (Aug 18): The late Eison Chai, who found fame in Taiwan after winning the second season of Super Idol, was an alumnus of SMK Kuching High.

The Borneo Post contacted the school at Jalan Mathies here today to confirm the fact.

“Yes, he studied at SMK Kuching High, but we don’t know what years,” said a spokesperson, who could not share any further information on Chai’s time at the school.

As Chai was 40 years old, he is believed to have been a student at the school in the mid- to late 1990s.

According to media reports, Chai was found dead after falling from the Luzhou MRT station building in New Taipei City on Wednesday.

Although his Facebook account has been locked and is no longer visible, a Google search showed that he was born in Malaysia on May 13, 1982.

At the time of writing, his Instagram account was still active, with the latest posts being selfies at various locations.

Taiwan News reported that Chai’s latest Facebook post on Monday (Aug 15) was a selfie with the caption “Love is the hardest lesson in the world, but is also the easiest lesson. Love her and you will have eternity!”

A YouTube video posted by Chai’s wife Hitomi Wang in 2016, shows Chai introducing a restaurant in Taipei which, among others, served laksa steamboat.

According to Taiwan News, Chai rose to stardom after winning the second season of the Taiwanese TV talent show ‘Super Idol’ and received a record deal.

He released his solo album ‘Mr. I’ in 2004 and his personal EP (Extended Play) ‘Ai Cheng’s Whimsical World’ in 2010.

Chai was also known for his roles in Taiwanese TV dramas ‘Rookie’s Diary’, ‘I, My Brother’, ‘Daddy’, and ‘Fengshui Family’.

He arrived in Taiwan at the age of 19 to pursue his dream to be a singer.

Chai and his friends also formed rock band ’87′, which launched the album ‘Dream Together’.