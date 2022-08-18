Najib: My life, liberty and right to fair trial at stake

PUTRAJAYA (Aug 18): Datuk Seri Najib Razak has recorded his strong objection to the SRC International Sdn Bhd appeal proceedings at the Federal Court where he claimed his life, liberty and right to fair hearing are at stake.

“As you know my counsel have indicated that they are unwilling to continue because of the fact that they have very limited time to prepare.

“Unfortunately, the court did not allow them to be discharged and that includes my team of solicitors as well,” he said in a press conference at the Palace of Justice here today.

Najib said as a result, the defence could not be put across in court today and only the prosecution was able to make their submission.

The former prime minister said it was totally unprecedented that the defence was left without any counsel in such a high-profile criminal case.

“This is a very serious matter, and I hope that the court will take into account and make remedial measures at some point in time,” he said, adding that his previous counsel Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah had done a stunning job to represent him. However, he had lost both at the High Court and Court of Appeal.

Najib further said he had wanted to engage an eminent Queen’s Counsel to represent him but it was also denied by the High Court.

“Under such circumstances, I was left with no choice but to look for a fresh team because I wanted a new perspective to my case, and that’s why I decided to appoint Hisyam Teh Poh Teik and Datuk Mohd Zaid Ibrahim as a team of solicitors,” he said.

Najib explained that his appeal was a very complex case involving almost 200 volumes of documents and that is why Hisyam asked for reasonable time for the team to be fully prepared.

“Again, we were denied and they had no choice but to offer themselves to be discharged and even that was not allowed by the Federal Court. I am now left in reality without a defence counsel,” he said.

Meanwhile, Hisyam said he was in no position to participate in the appeal proceedings as he was not accorded enough time to make the necessary preparations for Najib’s defence.

“Under the circumstances, I am not able to play an effective role. So, in essence, Datuk Seri (Najib) has no legal representation. That is the bottom line,” said the lawyer.

Najib is making his final appeal to quash his conviction and sentence for misappropriation of RM42 million belonging to SRC International funds.

On July 28, 2020, High Court Judge Datuk Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali, who is now a Court of Appeal judge, sentenced Najib to 10 years’ jail on each of three counts of criminal breach of trust and each of three counts of money laundering, and 12 years’ jail and a RM210 million fine, in default five years’ jail, in the case of abuse of position. The sentences are to run concurrently. – Bernama