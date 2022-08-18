PBDSB, Aspirasi, Sedar to enter GE15 as one force

KUCHING (Aug 18): Three local Sarawakian opposition parties officially announced that they have formed a new alliance to battle against Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) and Pakatan Harapan (PH) in the coming 15th general election (GE15).

They said the reason for forming the alliance is to provide Sarawakians an alternative in who they want to represent them in the Parliament as the alliance offers a better and efficient government.

Civil society organisation Sarawak Interest Group acted as a bridge to bring the parties together to form the alliance.

Forming the alliance are Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru (PBDSB), Sarawak People’s Aspiration Party (Aspirasi) and Parti Sedar Rakyat Sarawak (Sedar).

An agreement to form the alliance was signed by leaders from the three parties in a ceremony at a hotel here.

Signing the agreement were Bobby William as PBDSB president, Lina Soo as Aspirasi president and Datuk Othman Abdillah as Sedar president.

Members of the alliance believe that the collaboration can also be seen as a historic chapter in Sarawak’s political history.

“This alliance will be known as Gagasan Rakyat Sarawak (Gagasan) and its formation is to avoid clashes between the three parties to face GPS as happened in the previous state election held December last year,” said PBDSB permanent chairman Dr John Brian Anthony during the ceremony.

Speaking as spokesman of the alliance, John Brian also said that members of the alliance are confident that the unity of the three parties will be their strength because each party has its own capabilities, and using each other’s strengths will create better chances for them to win seats while avoiding multi-cornered fights against the ruling GPS coalition in the impending GE15.

“We need to work with each other by recognising each other’s strength if we want to win anything during the GE15. We do realise that we have been called mosquito parties in the past, so that’s why we form this alliance,” he said.

When interviewed by reporters at the end of the ceremony, leaders of each party under the alliance disclosed that Gagasan will field candidates in all 31 parliamentary constituencies in Sarawak in GE15.

Meanwhile, John Brian disclosed that they were currently negotiating with two more local Sarawakian parties, namely Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) and Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK), to join the alliance.

“Negotiations between members of the alliance and the two parties have been positive. We have not heard any news of the two parties not wanting to join this alliance, so far,” he said.

None of the three parties that formed the Gagasan alliance won any seats during the previous parliamentary election in 2018 and the state election last year.

With the formation of the alliance, the three parties are hoping that Sarawakians will see them as an entity that is capable of representing them in Parliament after the GE15.