Pesta Bintangor 2022 to be held on Oct 22-30

BINTANGOR (Aug 18): Pesta Bintangor 2022, the town’s annual signature festival, formerly known as Pesta Limau Bintangor, will run from Oct 22-30.

Meradong District Officer Badjuri Bidin said the festival is among the projects listed under the 12th Malaysia Plan.

“The festival would involve various government agencies, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) with MDMJ (Meradong Julau District Council) as the programme’s coordinator,” he said after chairing an organising committee meeting on Tuesday.

“Among the objectives of the festival is to create collaborative programmes involving various agencies, NGOs, community leaders, and volunteers.”

He said the festival also served to promote local products especially agro-based and downstream products to showcase Meradong as a food basket district.

Among the activities to be featured during the nine-day festival are a power boat race; Tiong Hua Cultural Festival; Pesta Bintangor Beauty contest; community telematch; and local products sale.