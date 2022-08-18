Premier: S’wak working towards better internet connection, coverage

KUCHING (Aug 18): Teachers and education staff can look forward to better internet connection as the state is committed to increasing internet penetration and speed throughout Sarawak.

Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said this when launching the 51st state-level Teachers Day celebration in Limbang today.

He pointed out that good internet connection and coverage are important for Sarawak to succeed in the digital economy journey.

“Digital economy development involves high investment in digital infrastructure including cloud and optic technologies. Although the capital required for this will be huge, we pray that Sarawak’s income will increase.

“However as the leaders of Sarawak, my colleagues and I will work hard towards improving the internet speed to at least 5G for the entire Sarawak, even though there are challenges,” he said in his speech during the event.

According to him, as oil and gas prices are still high, the State Sales Tax (SST), which is one of the state’s sources of revenue, will remain high as well and that is good news for Sarawak.

During the event, Abang Johari also said that the state government was aware of its role in supporting the national education agenda, by providing resources to develop the education set-up in Sarawak.

“We do this because we want education in Sarawak to be on par with the national standard for the benefit of young Sarawakians,” he said.

He said teachers are the main driving force in human capital development; hence there is a need to equip students with high-quality knowledge of modern-day technologies for Sarawak’s development toward its aspirations of becoming a developed state by 2030.

Also present during the event were Minister for Education, Innovation and Talent Development Datuk Roland Sagah Wee Inn, Sarawak Education director Datu Dr Azhar Ahmad, Limbang MP Datuk Hasbi Habibollah, Bukit Kota assemblyman Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Ismail and Batu Danau assemblyman Paulus Palu Gumbang.