PSB challenges See to defend Batu Lintang as Independent in by-election

KUCHING: Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) wants See Chee How to honour his pledge to the party and vacate the Batu Lintang state constituency for a by-election, where he can prove that he can retain the seat as an Independent candidate.

PSB insisted today that See, who raised doubts about an agreement with PSB after he resigned from the party last Friday, had signed a pledge not to quit the party if he won the seat as its candidate in the state polls last December.

“He willingly signed with open eyes and agreed that he would resign his seat and would compensate PSB if he decided to quit PSB after winning the seat as a PSB candidate. There was no coercion on YB See or any other candidate to sign the undertaking and agreement,” the PSB secretariat said in a press statement.

“We expressly and clearly informed each potential candidate that, if their intention was to ‘jump ship’ after winning as a PSB candidate, they should not accept the candidacy and should not sign the pledge and agreement.”

The party said See had signed the undertaking in front of a number of other people without reservation and without condition, which gave rise to PSB president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh’s call on See to quit as Batu Lintang assemblyman recently.

It asserted that Malaysian voters had grown tired of elected representatives leaving their party after the polls, resulting in the federal anti-party hopping law.

“If YB See feels that he could have and still can win the DUN seat of Batu Lintang as an independent candidate, then this is the time and chance for him to prove himself. YB See should act honourably and submit himself to the voters of Batu Lintang in a by-election,” PSB said.

The party asserted that See had won Batu Lintang in the last state polls with the support of PSB’s machinery, members and resources.

“He won with a razor-thin margin of less than 100 votes. He won as a candidate of PSB and not as an independent. He is an assemblyman today because of PSB,” the party said. See had polled 4,420 votes in a five-cornered fight in the polls.

“For YB See to quit PSB immediately after the Sarawak election on the ostensible ground of wanting to get away from ‘party politics’ defies belief. If YB See had been so against ‘party politics’, why not resign from PSB before the Sarawak Elections and contest as an independent?

“If he was happy to be in PSB before and during the Sarawak elections, why suddenly decide that he did not want to have anything to do with ‘party politics’ so soon after he won the seat on a PSB ticket? We leave that to the wisdom and judgment of the people of Sarawak.”

Addressing See’s statement at a press conference on Tuesday that he had quit PSB to free himself from ‘party politics’, PSB said it had accepted See as a member after he was sacked from Parti Keadilan Rakyat as he had claimed that he shared its vision and aspiration for Sarawak.

“PSB nominated him as our candidate for the constituency of Batu Lintang because we believed in him and we believed that he shared our ideals, to fight for the people of Sarawak especially for the under-privileged who have been by-passed in more than half a century rule by Barisan Nasional (BN)/Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS).

“We thought his ideal was the same as ours. Unfortunately, it looks like we were mistaken about him.”

The party said in all the time that See was a member of PSB, he never once expressed any reservations or objections about ‘party politics’.

It said See as a PSB presidential council member by virtue of him being an elected representative, was accorded deference and he was involved in the party’s decisions, including in the selection of candidates.

“So, we are taken aback that he has chosen to use ‘party politics’ as his reason for quitting PSB after winning the seat as a PSB candidate,” the party said.

PSB was also surprised with See’s remark that he would be ‘friendly’ with both GPS and other opposition parties now that he is an independent assemblyman.

It said throughout his political life, See has been an opposition politician, first with DAP and then with PKR.

“It therefore comes as a shock to us that YB See has chosen to become independent and has declared that he would be ‘friendly’ to GPS who he fought in all past elections, the most recent as the candidate nominated and supported by PSB.”

At the same time, the party said it was surprised that See’s resignation was announced by State Legislative Assembly Speaker Datuk Datuk Amar Mohd Asfia Awang Nasar on Sunday.

“The Speaker considered the resignation so momentous that his press conference had to be done on a Sunday and before YB See himself had held a press conference,” it said.