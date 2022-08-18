Rabies: SRDC reminds pet owners not to let their dogs roam out freely

SIBU (Aug 18): The Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) has reminded pet owners to keep their dogs off the streets as many of the canines found roaming freely in the streets are pet dogs.

SRDC chairman Sempurai Petrus Ngelai said these free roaming pets are at a high risk of being infected by rabies.

“Yes, we have weekly operations to catch the free roaming dogs. Most of the dogs roaming (freely) are not stray dogs per se but free roaming pet dogs.

“That is why the council is urging dog owners to keep their pets within their own house compound or in the proper cages.

“Owners must be responsible for their own dogs,” he told The Borneo Post.

As for stray dogs, SRDC will continue to remove them from the streets, said Sempurai.

He pointed out this is a continuing effort as the most of these dogs become strays after they were abandoned by their owners.

“As such, the council will continue to do its part to catch the strays, and at the same time urge pet owners to take care of their dogs by placing them within their house compound or enclosures.

“This is to avoid them roaming around and getting infected by rabies,” Sempurai said.

On Tuesday, Department of Veterinary Services (DVS) Sarawak had confirmed that the dog which attacked a six-year-old girl at Taman Satria, Jalan Ulu Oya here recently had been infected with rabies.

(DVS) Sarawak director Dr Adrian Susin Ambud said this was based on the results of the sample sent to the State Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory for confirmation.

The girl suffered serious facial injuries from the attack, and had been treated at the Sibu Hospital as well as given Rabies Immunoglobulin to prevent rabies infection from manifesting in her.

She had been discharged from the hospital, and has been recovering at home.

The Sibu Divisional Health Office said that the girl had completed her rabies treatment of four shots of the Rabies Immunoglobulin.